Gopichand’s Viswam Issue reaches Film Chamber

Gopichand’s recent film Viswam directed by Srinu Vaitla released for Dasara and it ended up as a below average grosser at the box-office. Venu Donepudi produced the film on Chitralayam Studios banner. Soon Harish Peddi of Shine Screens joined the project and he took an exit. When the film was stuck in financial stress, TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory joined the film. He took full control of the budgets and business. He also inked an agreement with Venu Donepudi that he would recover his investment first. The film was released and all the deals for the film are closed.

Venu Donepudi has approached the Telugu Film Chamber for justice as he is not aware of the deals and the business done for the film. Vishwa Prasad did not disclose about the business deals and he is not responding, says Venu Donepudi. The arguments are heard currently. Venu Donepudi says that not a single penny from his investment has been recovered. The technicians who worked for the film reached out to the office of People Media Factory but there was no response. Several technicians and Film Unions are yet to receive their dues.

The industry bigwigs are trying hard to solve the issue before it turns into a controversy. Hope the issue gets resolved soon.