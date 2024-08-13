Govt will punish those who exported ration rice, says Minister

Minister for Civil Supplies, Nadendla Manohar, on Tuesday said that the government would take serious action against those who exported the ration rice to foreign countries. He said that a family had used the Kakinada port to export the ration rice.

The Minister visited Kakinada on the day and held a review meeting with the officials. Later, speaking to the media, the minister alleged that one family used the Kakinada port to smuggle the civil supplies rice, which was to be distributed to the white card holders. He said that the government would order an inquiry into the case and bring everyone to the book.

The Minister also said that a family captured the entire port. The family did not allow outsiders including the media to enter the port in the last five years. They exported the ration rice in the name of broken rice and boiled rice, the minister said. The family also threatened the employees and hamalis in the port to the smooth running of their smuggling business, the ministers said.

The Minister said that the government took over 26,000 metric tons of rice during the surprise raid in June this year. He said that the inquiry into smuggling is nearing completion. The government would not spare those who are involved in the case, the minister said. He said that the law would take its own course in the case.

Manohar said that the Kakinada port was established for the development of Andhra Pradesh and not to serve the smuggling needs of one family. The port would have served the purpose of bringing more investments to the area. He said that the successive governments have failed to bring investment to Kakinada port. He said that the present NDA government would bring more investments to Kakinada, which are related to the port.

He said that he would visit the port once again. He also promised to address the issues of the port employees and hamalis. The minister further said that the NDA government would develop the port in the days to come. The port would be developed as an international port, the minister said.