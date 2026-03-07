GPS Promotional Song: A Quirky Rap

Tharun Bhascker is gearing up to entertain with his contemporary entertainer Gaayapadda Simham, directed by debutant Kasyap Sreenivas.

The makers recently kick-started the film’s promotions with the release of the traiser, which received a superb response.

Keeping the momentum going, they have now unveiled a quirky promotional song that perfectly reflects the film’s tone.

The track serves as a thematic extension of the protagonist’s situation. It humorously portrays his struggles after US President Donald Trump’s deportation drive announcement turns his life upside down, putting him in a series of unexpected and challenging circumstances.

Presented in a rap-style format, the song carries a modern vibe with contemporary instrumentation.

The vocals by music director Sweekar Agasthi, along with rapper Asura, bring a fun, satirical flavour that enhances the overall appeal. Sweekar Agasthi has also penned the lyrics, while the rap portions were written by Asura.

Sweekar Agasthi appears in the video alongside rapper Asura, hero Tharun Bhascker, and artist Vishnu Oi, adding an energetic and playful touch to the presentation.

The promotional video stands out for its quirky presentation and humorous visuals. With lively choreography and tongue-in-cheek moments- including a hilarious shot of Trump cutting a happy deportation cake, the video keeps the tone light and entertaining.

Tharun Bhascker shines with his trademark humour, balancing serious expressions with the absurdity of his character’s struggles, which generates plenty of laughs.

Maanasa Choudhary and Faria Abdullah play the female leads in the film. Gaayapadda Simham is produced by Saptaswa Media Works, POV Stories, and Zee Studios, and is presented by Pavan Sadineni.

The makers once again confirmed that the film is slated for a Summer 2026 release.