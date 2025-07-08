Grand Launch set for Ghattamaneni Youngster

Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu’s son and Superstar Krishna’s grandson Jaya Krishna is all set for a grand debut in Tollywood. Jaya Krishna was well trained in all the crafts from the past few years. RX 100 and Mangalavaram fame Ajay Bhupathi has been asked to take the responsibility to launch Jaya Krishna and the pre-production work is currently happening at a faster pace. The shooting formalities will start in September and the hunt for the leading lady is on. The team is on a hunt for a debutant Telugu girl to be launched beside Jaya Krishna.

Three prestigious Tollywood production houses Padmalaya Studios, Vyjayanthi Movies and Anandi Arts will produce this untitled film jointly. Ajay Bhupathi is all set to direct Jaya Krishna in an out-and-out commercial entertainer. GV Prakash Kumar is expected to score the music and Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Rana Naidu fame Jaya Krishna Gummadi will handle the cinematography work. Some of the top technicians are working for the film. The formal launch of this project will happen in August and the shoot followed in September. Several big announcements are expected soon.