x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Grand Launch set for Ghattamaneni Youngster

Published on July 8, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Pawan condemn nasty remarks, issues strong warning
image
Grand Launch set for Ghattamaneni Youngster
image
Keeravani’s Father Siva Shakthi Datta is No More
image
Mohanlal joins Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth?
image
Attack on Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s Residence After Controversial Remarks in YSRCP Meeting

Grand Launch set for Ghattamaneni Youngster

Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu’s son and Superstar Krishna’s grandson Jaya Krishna is all set for a grand debut in Tollywood. Jaya Krishna was well trained in all the crafts from the past few years. RX 100 and Mangalavaram fame Ajay Bhupathi has been asked to take the responsibility to launch Jaya Krishna and the pre-production work is currently happening at a faster pace. The shooting formalities will start in September and the hunt for the leading lady is on. The team is on a hunt for a debutant Telugu girl to be launched beside Jaya Krishna.

Three prestigious Tollywood production houses Padmalaya Studios, Vyjayanthi Movies and Anandi Arts will produce this untitled film jointly. Ajay Bhupathi is all set to direct Jaya Krishna in an out-and-out commercial entertainer. GV Prakash Kumar is expected to score the music and Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Rana Naidu fame Jaya Krishna Gummadi will handle the cinematography work. Some of the top technicians are working for the film. The formal launch of this project will happen in August and the shoot followed in September. Several big announcements are expected soon.

Next Pawan condemn nasty remarks, issues strong warning Previous Keeravani’s Father Siva Shakthi Datta is No More
else

TRENDING

image
Grand Launch set for Ghattamaneni Youngster
image
Keeravani’s Father Siva Shakthi Datta is No More
image
Mohanlal joins Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth?

Latest

image
Pawan condemn nasty remarks, issues strong warning
image
Grand Launch set for Ghattamaneni Youngster
image
Keeravani’s Father Siva Shakthi Datta is No More
image
Mohanlal joins Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth?
image
Attack on Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s Residence After Controversial Remarks in YSRCP Meeting

Most Read

image
Pawan condemn nasty remarks, issues strong warning
image
Attack on Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s Residence After Controversial Remarks in YSRCP Meeting
image
Purandeswari in race for two key posts

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie