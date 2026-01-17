x
Home > Movie News

Great Work by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Published on January 17, 2026 by sankar

Great Work by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

The top directors and production houses are struggling to release the updates and put an end to a lot of speculations. Some of the lead actors are taking the promotional plan in their hands and are spoiling the buzz. Then came Sandeep Reddy Vanga with his exclusive marketing plan. He locked Prabhas and started the shoot of Spirit in December. He completed a schedule on time and he will kick-start the shoot of the second schedule soon. The film updates of Prabhas’ films are always delayed as the actor juggles between various films. He usually loves to promote his upcoming release and there would be no updates coming from other films that are in shooting mode.

Spirit is completely an exception because of the clarity and dominance of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The director is dictating the promotional content, he has released the first look poster and also finalized the release date, announced it after the first schedule of the film got concluded. None of the recent Prabhas films are promoted like this. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has to be appreciated and his team says that there would be regular updates loading. The film releases in March 2027.

