Greater Hyderabad to Split into Two Municipal Corporations ?

The Telangana government is set to divide Greater Hyderabad into two municipal corporations. The decision, nearly finalized and will see the creation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Greater Secunderabad Municipal Corporation (GSMC). This restructuring is expected to streamline governance and accelerate development across the rapidly expanding city.

The government initially considered merging all municipalities, corporations, and villages within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) into a single mega corporation. However, technical challenges and administrative complexities led to a rethink. Instead, the state has now decided to split the region into two corporations, following the Mumbai model, which has successfully managed urban growth through multiple civic bodies.

Under the new plan, areas within the ORR, including 20 municipalities, 7 corporations, and 33 gram panchayats, will be merged into the GHMC. Additionally, 10 more panchayats outside the ORR will also be integrated. The GHMC will then be divided into two entities: GHMC and GSMC, each responsible for distinct zones.

The decision to split GHMC stems from the need for more focused and efficient urban management. With Hyderabad’s rapid expansion, a single corporation overseeing over 2,100 square kilometer’s has become increasingly challenging. The division aims to ensure balanced development, better resource allocation, and improved service delivery across the city.

Currently, GHMC is divided into 150 divisions, 30 circles, and 6 zones. Post-split, both GHMC and GSMC will undergo further reorganization to ensure optimal governance. The Prasad Rao Committee, appointed by the previous government, had recommended dividing GHMC into 50 circles and 10 zones. However, the current administration is leaning towards a 30-circle, 6-zone structure for each corporation.

The merger of existing municipalities, corporations, and panchayats into GHMC will be the first step. This process is expected to be completed by January next year, coinciding with the expiration of the current term for many panchayats.