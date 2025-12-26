Greater Vijayawada Proposal Gains Momentum After Chandrababu’s Nod

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to closely examine the long-pending proposal to transform Vijayawada into Greater Vijayawada. The decision follows a detailed representation made by local leaders highlighting the city’s rapid expansion and growing infrastructure challenges.

The proposal was placed before the Chief Minister by Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Chinni and MLA Gadde Ramamohan during a meeting at the Secretariat. They submitted a comprehensive report urging immediate action, stating that Vijayawada has already outgrown its existing administrative framework.

Urban Growth Outpacing Infrastructure

The leaders explained that nearby constituencies such as Penamaluru, Mylavaram, and Gannavaram have effectively merged with the city in everyday life. However, the absence of a unified metropolitan authority has resulted in severe civic gaps. Garbage management in suburban areas has deteriorated. Drainage systems remain inadequate. Drinking water supply has failed to keep pace with population growth.

They also highlighted the lack of proper roads, street lighting, and modern civic amenities. Unauthorised layouts and illegal constructions continue unchecked due to weak regulatory oversight. These issues, they argued, can only be addressed through a structured metropolitan governance model.

Planned Development Through Greater Vijayawada

According to the report, the formation of Greater Vijayawada would enable systematic urban planning through a clear master plan and uniform regulations.The merger of 74 surrounding villages into a unified Greater Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. This would open the door for industrial corridors, logistics hubs, IT parks, and tourism investments. Such development would not only improve infrastructure but also generate long-term employment opportunities for local youth.

The proposal also pointed out that Greater Vijayawada could resolve administrative and protocol challenges between NTR and Krishna districts. A single metropolitan authority would streamline governance and reduce duplication of responsibilities. The inclusion of suburban villages would also allow for planned infrastructure development. A comprehensive drainage network could be designed across the expanded city. Krishna river water could be utilised more scientifically to meet growing urban needs.

Positive Response From the Chief Minister

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responded positively to the proposal and instructed the Chief Minister’s Office to study the matter in detail. He asked officials to assess the feasibility, administrative structure, and long-term benefits of the Greater Vijayawada plan.

Expressing satisfaction over the Chief Minister’s response, MP Kesineni Chinni and MLA Gadde Ramamohan said the decision could be a turning point for the city. They stated that Greater Vijayawada would reshape the city’s future and offer lasting solutions to problems that residents have faced for years.

If implemented, the Greater Vijayawada project is expected to mark a new phase of planned urban growth in Andhra Pradesh, strengthening the city’s role as a major economic and administrative hub.