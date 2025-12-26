x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Greater Vijayawada Proposal Gains Momentum After Chandrababu’s Nod

Published on December 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Greater Vijayawada Proposal Gains Momentum After Chandrababu’s Nod
image
Can Kalyan Padala Turn Bigg Boss Glory Into a Cinema Career?
image
Buzz: Nani and Venky Atluri Film on Cards?
image
An Emotional Day for Saikumar
image
Palla Srinivasa Rao Slams YSRCP Over Weapon Displays

Greater Vijayawada Proposal Gains Momentum After Chandrababu’s Nod

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to closely examine the long-pending proposal to transform Vijayawada into Greater Vijayawada. The decision follows a detailed representation made by local leaders highlighting the city’s rapid expansion and growing infrastructure challenges.

The proposal was placed before the Chief Minister by Vijayawada Member of Parliament Kesineni Chinni and MLA Gadde Ramamohan during a meeting at the Secretariat. They submitted a comprehensive report urging immediate action, stating that Vijayawada has already outgrown its existing administrative framework.

Urban Growth Outpacing Infrastructure

The leaders explained that nearby constituencies such as Penamaluru, Mylavaram, and Gannavaram have effectively merged with the city in everyday life. However, the absence of a unified metropolitan authority has resulted in severe civic gaps. Garbage management in suburban areas has deteriorated. Drainage systems remain inadequate. Drinking water supply has failed to keep pace with population growth.

They also highlighted the lack of proper roads, street lighting, and modern civic amenities. Unauthorised layouts and illegal constructions continue unchecked due to weak regulatory oversight. These issues, they argued, can only be addressed through a structured metropolitan governance model.

Planned Development Through Greater Vijayawada

According to the report, the formation of Greater Vijayawada would enable systematic urban planning through a clear master plan and uniform regulations.The merger of 74 surrounding villages into a unified Greater Vijayawada Municipal Corporation. This would open the door for industrial corridors, logistics hubs, IT parks, and tourism investments. Such development would not only improve infrastructure but also generate long-term employment opportunities for local youth.

The proposal also pointed out that Greater Vijayawada could resolve administrative and protocol challenges between NTR and Krishna districts. A single metropolitan authority would streamline governance and reduce duplication of responsibilities. The inclusion of suburban villages would also allow for planned infrastructure development. A comprehensive drainage network could be designed across the expanded city. Krishna river water could be utilised more scientifically to meet growing urban needs.

Positive Response From the Chief Minister

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responded positively to the proposal and instructed the Chief Minister’s Office to study the matter in detail. He asked officials to assess the feasibility, administrative structure, and long-term benefits of the Greater Vijayawada plan.

Expressing satisfaction over the Chief Minister’s response, MP Kesineni Chinni and MLA Gadde Ramamohan said the decision could be a turning point for the city. They stated that Greater Vijayawada would reshape the city’s future and offer lasting solutions to problems that residents have faced for years.

If implemented, the Greater Vijayawada project is expected to mark a new phase of planned urban growth in Andhra Pradesh, strengthening the city’s role as a major economic and administrative hub.

Previous Can Kalyan Padala Turn Bigg Boss Glory Into a Cinema Career?
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Nani and Venky Atluri Film on Cards?
image
An Emotional Day for Saikumar
image
Kannada Blockbuster Gatha Vaibhavam confirms release date

Latest

image
Greater Vijayawada Proposal Gains Momentum After Chandrababu’s Nod
image
Can Kalyan Padala Turn Bigg Boss Glory Into a Cinema Career?
image
Buzz: Nani and Venky Atluri Film on Cards?
image
An Emotional Day for Saikumar
image
Palla Srinivasa Rao Slams YSRCP Over Weapon Displays

Most Read

image
Greater Vijayawada Proposal Gains Momentum After Chandrababu’s Nod
image
Palla Srinivasa Rao Slams YSRCP Over Weapon Displays
image
Bhimavaram DSP transferred ! Is Pawan Kalyan behind it ?

Related Articles

Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions