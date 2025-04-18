Group I issue: Balmoori Venkat hits back at Kalvakuntla Kavitha

MLC Balmoori Venkat hit back at Bharata Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha, alleging, latter has been spreading false propaganda on Group I examination. He came down heavily on MLC Kavitha saying, she is misleading Telangana youth in Group I issue.

“It is extremely irresponsible that BRS leaders are spreading false propaganda regarding Group I examination. It is disgusting to see MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha writing letter to CM Revanth Reddy alleging irregularities in Group I examination. BRS leaders are unable to digest that Congress Government has successfully conducted Group I examination, which they failed to do in their 10 year rule,” said MLC Balmoori Venkat speaking at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

“CM Revanth Reddy has taken up filling up government jobs as a top priority. Congress Government has filled up about 57,000 vacancies till now. Govt has even successfully conducted Group I examination, while BRS Govt always tried to obstruct it. As Congress Government is filling up Government jobs, BRS leaders are spewing venom,” further said MLC Balmoori Venkat.

“BRS has always betrayed youth. Telangana movement itself was for govt jobs. But after coming into power, KCR completely ignored job recruitments. Past BRS Govt and TGPSC have officially admitted their mistakes and cancelled Group I examination during KCR’s tenure. Question papers were leaked. Widespread irregularities were reported in competitive examinations during BRS rule. Students even committed suicides. Where was Kalvakuntla Kavitha then? Why didn’t she write a letter to CM KCR then? Why didn’t she visit suffering students then? Probably she might have been busy in liquor business deals then,” fired Balmoori Venkat, coming down heavily on his fellow MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.