
Growing Demand for Stricter Online Content Rules

Published on February 22, 2025 by swathy

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is looking at current laws and considering new ones to control “bad” stuff online, like “obscene and violent” content. They told a group of MPs that people are worried about freedom of speech being used to show inappropriate content. They said current rules might not be enough, and stricter laws may be needed. The ministry is checking the rules and thinking about new laws to fix this. The ministry noted that courts, MPs, and organizations like the National Commission of Women have talked about this issue. It gained attention after social media personality Ranveer Allahbadia made offensive comments, leading to legal cases and controversy despite his apology.

Even though the Supreme Court said he couldn’t be arrested, they strongly criticized his rude remarks. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed the committee, scheduled to meet again on February 25th, that they would provide a thorough report after careful consideration. On February 13th, the committee asked the ministry what changes were needed in current laws to control questionable online material, due to new technology and media. Unlike traditional media which have specific laws, newer internet-based services like streaming platforms or YouTube lack clear rules, leading to calls for legal updates. While some worry that authorities might misuse new rules to censor content unfairly, public anger over incidents like Mr. Allahbadia’s case has increased the need for stronger laws, either by changing existing ones or creating new ones.

