Gudivada Cricket Betting Racket Exposed, Associates of Kodali Nani Arrested

Police in Krishna district recently uncovered an online cricket betting racket in Gudivada. Five people were arrested during the operation. Among them is Masala Shiva, who is known to be a close associate of former YSR Congress Party minister Kodali Nani.

The police seized ₹1.05 lakh in cash and eight mobile phones from the accused. According to investigators, the group was operating from TIDCO colony flats in Gudivada. They were placing bets through online applications during the World Cup final match.

During the investigation, police found several important contacts stored in Masala Shiva’s phone. The phone reportedly contained numbers of police officials and senior YSR Congress Party leaders. This raised suspicions about the larger network behind the betting operation.

Police sources said Masala Shiva played an active role during the previous general elections. He reportedly arranged large amounts of cash to support Kodali Nani’s election activities. During the YSRCP government, Masala Shiva and political strategist Vinod allegedly worked together in betting operations. Vinod has already been arrested in connection with the case.

Gudivada Rural Circle Inspector Someswara Rao confirmed that investigators recovered WhatsApp chats and phone screenshots related to betting transactions. These digital records are expected to provide key evidence.

Along with Masala Shiva, police arrested Bhanu Prasad, Kanaka Mahesh, Ajay Babu, and Vamsi Kiran. Investigators have identified 17 bookmakers involved in the racket. They have also traced 92 individuals who participated in betting.

The seized mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination to gather more evidence. Police believe this will reveal the full scale of the network.

CI Someswara Rao said police received specific information about betting activities in Block C-145 of the TIDCO flats. A raid was conducted and the accused were caught at the location. The cash and phones were seized and a case was registered.

Investigators are now tracking the remaining suspects using WhatsApp messages and digital payment records. Police said more arrests are likely in the coming days.