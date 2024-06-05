With the elections concluded, all eyes are on Chandrababu Naidu’s upcoming swearing-in ceremony and the formation of his new cabinet.

The TDP had a sensational election, securing 135 seats, many with significant majorities, and a mix of senior members. Both Janasena and BJP are expected to secure some cabinet positions, making the selection process highly competitive.

Naidu must carefully assemble a dynamic team, blending youth and experience. Among the notable winners, some key game-changers deserve cabinet positions. A prime example is Venigandla Ramu, who defeated four-time MLA Kodali Nani in Gudivada, a significant victory for the TDP.

Kodali Nani, a former TDP member, became a major adversary after switching sides, often launching verbal attacks on Chandrababu and Lokesh. His defeat in Gudivada, a constituency with historical significance to TDP’s founder NT Ramarao, is particularly notable.

Ramu’s decisive win with a thumping 53,040-vote majority has made him a key figure. Strengthening Ramu in Gudivada is crucial to permanently sidelining Kodali Nani.

Ramu’s diverse family background along with his education and ownership of IT companies abroad, make him a good candidate with a clean image. Including Ramu in the cabinet would not only solidify his position but also benefit the party’s strategic and caste equations. Sources believe Chandrababu Naidu may consider this while forming his cabinet.