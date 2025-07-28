x
Home > Politics

Guinness Record Certificate Ceremony for Andhra Pradesh’s Mega PTM to Be Held in August

Published on July 28, 2025

Guinness Record Certificate Ceremony for Andhra Pradesh’s Mega PTM to Be Held in August

Lokesh invites Jagan to Assembly to know facts

The official Guinness World Record certificate recognizing Andhra Pradesh for organizing the world’s largest Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) will be formally presented in a special ceremony scheduled for the second week of August 2025 in Amaravati.

This global recognition comes after the state successfully conducted a mega PTM on July 10, with 5.34 million parents and teachers participating directly. When including students, alumni, school staff, School Management Committee (SMC) members, and other stakeholders, the total number of participants reached 15.2 million a feat that earned the state a place in the Guinness World Records.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh welcomed the announcement, calling it a proud moment for the state. He noted that the record highlights the government’s continued efforts to transform public education and implement the National Education Policy (NEP) effectively.

The data validating the record was gathered through the LEAP app, including photos, videos, and independently verified participant counts from over 61,000 schools. A team of more than 40 auditors appointed by Guinness World Records reviewed the submissions before officially confirming the record.

Minister Lokesh extended his gratitude to students, teachers, parents, alumni, education department officials, and community donors for their roles in making the event a success. The upcoming August ceremony will mark a historic moment as Andhra Pradesh celebrates this achievement on a global stage.

