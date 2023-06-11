Guntur Kaaram Schedule Pushed Again

By
Telugu360
-
0

The suspense yet continues. Mahesh Babu – Trivikram’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’ is facing glitches from the very beginning. After the release of first glimpse, everything changed and turned optimistic. Tomorrow a heavy action schedule was planned to kick start. But as per our sources, the film shoot was pushed till the 16th of this month for unknown reasons.

Makers planned a long schedule from the 12th to shoot some high-octane action sequences. Even after the Guntur Kaaram team tried to squash the rumours on the film, the consequences turned against them. Guntur Kaaram is scheduled for Sankranthi release. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the lead actresses. S Radhakrishna under Haarika & Haassine creations is bankrolling the project.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here