Guntur police book case against NRI on stampede

The Guntur district police have booked cases against the NRI, Vuyyuru Srinivasa Rao, who organised a function in the town on Sunday, where three women were killed, and several others injured in the stampede.

Srinivasa Rao had organised the programme to distribute sarees and grocery for women in the name of his Vuyyuru Foundation. He is also one of the aspirants for the TDP ticket for Guntur West Assembly constituency.

Srinivasa Rao invited TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to launch the distribution of sarees and groceries by the Vuyyuru Foundation in the name of Chandranna Kanuka. He and other leaders of the TDP have mobilised a massive crowd for the event.

The event was orgnaised in a small open ground in Vasavi Nagar of Guntur city. After Chandrababu Naidu launched the programme, the organisers have announced that they would distribute the sarees and other groceries in every ward of the town and asked the women to leave the venue.

Disappointed at the announcement the women rushed to the counters which were opened there for distribution. The heavy rush at the counters led to the stampede where three women were killed. The police officials say that more than a dozen women received injuries in the incident.

The police have also started an inquiry and are questioning the leaders who were part of the event besides Srinivasa Rao. The police are likely to arrest Srinivasa Rao holding him responsible for the mishap.