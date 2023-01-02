Guntur stampede deaths are by govt, says Varla Ramaiah

TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Monday said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is totally shaken on noticing the massive gatherings for the public meetings of TDP president, Chandrababu Naidu.

Ramaiah asked as to how three persons died, particularly after Chandrababu left the venue, though 200 policemen were on security duty. “The State government should answer whether the three persons really died in the stampede as reported or they were done to death,” he asked.

Stating that he will certainly blame the Chief Minister and his Government for the deaths, Ramaiah said that unable to digest the fact that huge crowds are gathering for the meetings of Chandrababu, the government resorted to this kind of incidents. He suspected the role of sleeper-cells of the ruling party behind the death of the three persons in the Guntur incident.

Ramaiah suspected that the three persons were done to death only with a view to creating hurdles to Mr Chandrababu’s meetings and demanded that Guntur District Superintendent of Police, Ariff, order for an impartial inquiry to bring the facts to light as to who is responsible for the deaths.

Suspecting a conspiracy behind the killing of the three persons, Ramaiah demanded that cases under Sections 120 (B) and Sections 302 be registered against the persons responsible for the deaths. He said that in the Guntur incident all the fingers are pointing towards the State government and stated that the Ministers, who generally respond very late towards any incident, reacted very fast on Guntur incident and visited the spot immediately.

Observing that this Government never encourages the poor to celebrate their festivals, the TDP politburo member said that the State government only tried to cause damage to the programme organised by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) to extend some helping hand to the poor for which Mr Chandrababu Naidu was the chief guest.

Demanding a CBI probe into the whole incident, Ramaiah felt that the facts will not come to light if the State police conduct the inquiry. He is also of the opinion that the Government will not give a free hand to the Guntur Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry into the whole issue as facts will come to light.

Pointing out that in November last year itself the YSRCP leaders Tweeted that the real politics of Jagan will begin in January, he felt that if an NRI who has come forward to help the poor, is subjected to this kind of harassment by the government who will take the initiative in future to extend a helping hand to the poor. It is really atrocious that Srinivasa Rao of the Vuyyuru Foundation was taken into custody, he said, adding that the TDP strongly condemns the arrest.

Ramaiah suspected conspiracy behind the deaths of the three persons and advised the Chief Minister to know the fact that his assets will not sail with him forever.