x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Gurram Paapireddy Teaser: Full on fun entertainer with crazy cast

Published on August 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Su From So Trailer: Non-stop Entertainment
image
Video : Director Jyothi Krishna Exclusive Interview
image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie follows the Format of Jailer
image
Gurram Paapireddy Teaser: Full on fun entertainer with crazy cast
image
Federation Strike: Tollywood Producers’ Shocking Decision

Gurram Paapireddy Teaser: Full on fun entertainer with crazy cast

The upcoming film Gurram Paapireddy, featuring Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah in the lead, is helmed by director Murali Manohar. The team unveiled the teaser today at a grand launch event attended by entire cast and crew.

The teaser gives a taste of the film’s tone and sets the stage for an unconventional cinematic experience. It captures the essence of a true dark comedy with just the right mix of mystery and wit. Director Murali Manohar introduces a set of distinct and well-crafted characters.

The film’s visual style hints at a stylish narrative that blends humor with depth, making it stand out among upcoming releases. The characters’ unusual journeys, quirky names, and chaotic setup filled with fun moments promise a thrilling cinematic experience.

The rich visuals and quirky score make it one of the most entertaining teasers in recent times. It successfully teases the unique flavor the film aims to deliver, building excitement and anticipation for what promises to be a standout entry in the dark comedy genre.

The teaser also introduces Brahmanandam, Yogi Babu, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Jeevan Kumar, Vamsidhar Kosigi, John Vijay, Motta Rajendran, and others in key roles. More details will be announced soon. Backed by producers Venu Satti, Amar Bura, and Jayakanth (Bobby), and presented by Dr. Sandhya Goli.

Next Rajinikanth’s Coolie follows the Format of Jailer Previous Federation Strike: Tollywood Producers’ Shocking Decision
else

TRENDING

image
Su From So Trailer: Non-stop Entertainment
image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie follows the Format of Jailer
image
Gurram Paapireddy Teaser: Full on fun entertainer with crazy cast

Latest

image
Su From So Trailer: Non-stop Entertainment
image
Video : Director Jyothi Krishna Exclusive Interview
image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie follows the Format of Jailer
image
Gurram Paapireddy Teaser: Full on fun entertainer with crazy cast
image
Federation Strike: Tollywood Producers’ Shocking Decision

Most Read

image
Galla Jayadev set for a comeback from retirement
image
Supreme Court finds fault with Rahul Gandhi’s claims, raps him
image
Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy Sharpens Stand Against CM Revanth Reddy: A Growing Rift Inside Telangana Congress?

Related Articles

Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun