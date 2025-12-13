x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Gurram Paapireddy Trailer: Thrilling Blend of Action & Comedy

Published on December 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Gurram Paapireddy Trailer: Thrilling Blend of Action & Comedy
image
UBS Dekhlenge Saala Single: PSPK rocks the dance floor like never before
image
Dhandoraa Title Song Releases: A Fierce Anthem That Sets the Film’s Emotional Fire
image
Tirupati Set to Get International Sports City as Andhra Pradesh Pushes All-Round Development
image
Lokesh Kanagaraj is committed to Mythri Movie Makers

Gurram Paapireddy Trailer: Thrilling Blend of Action & Comedy

The upcoming film Gurram Paapireddy, featuring Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah in the lead, is helmed by director Murali Manohar. The film is releasing worldwide on December 19th. As the release date is gearing up , makers are raising expectations with the promotions.

After creating a buzz with quirky promotions, a catchy teaser, and chart-topping songs, the team has now released the theatrical trailer. The trailer is packed with entertainment, energy, and wacky punches that will amuse everyone.

It introduces the legendary Brahmanandam as a judge, dealing with stupid cases on a daily basis. Then, our dumbest Gurram Paapireddy gang plans to lift a dead body for a con. They travel to Srisailam forest for this, and what unfolds after that is absolutely hilarious.

With quality visuals, a catchy score, and solid comedy, the trailer raises expectations. Audiences are eager to enjoy this con entertainer on the big screen. The timing of Naresh, Faria, Vamshidhar, Rajkumar Kasireddy, and Jeevan is hilarious, while the comedic punches delivered by Yogi Babu, John Vijay, Motta Rajendran, and others hit perfectly.

More details will be announced soon. Backed by producers Venu Saddi, Amar Bura, and Jayakanth (Bobby), and presented by Dr. Sandhya Goli. Krishna Saurabh composed the music for the film.

Previous UBS Dekhlenge Saala Single: PSPK rocks the dance floor like never before
else

TRENDING

image
Gurram Paapireddy Trailer: Thrilling Blend of Action & Comedy
image
UBS Dekhlenge Saala Single: PSPK rocks the dance floor like never before
image
Dhandoraa Title Song Releases: A Fierce Anthem That Sets the Film’s Emotional Fire

Latest

image
Gurram Paapireddy Trailer: Thrilling Blend of Action & Comedy
image
UBS Dekhlenge Saala Single: PSPK rocks the dance floor like never before
image
Dhandoraa Title Song Releases: A Fierce Anthem That Sets the Film’s Emotional Fire
image
Tirupati Set to Get International Sports City as Andhra Pradesh Pushes All-Round Development
image
Lokesh Kanagaraj is committed to Mythri Movie Makers

Most Read

image
Tirupati Set to Get International Sports City as Andhra Pradesh Pushes All-Round Development
image
Hyderabad Faces a Test After Kolkata Chaos: Football or High-Priced Showcase
image
BRS Cadre Left Confused as Grassroots Political Power Shifts in Telangana

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics