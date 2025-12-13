Gurram Paapireddy Trailer: Thrilling Blend of Action & Comedy

The upcoming film Gurram Paapireddy, featuring Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah in the lead, is helmed by director Murali Manohar. The film is releasing worldwide on December 19th. As the release date is gearing up , makers are raising expectations with the promotions.

After creating a buzz with quirky promotions, a catchy teaser, and chart-topping songs, the team has now released the theatrical trailer. The trailer is packed with entertainment, energy, and wacky punches that will amuse everyone.

It introduces the legendary Brahmanandam as a judge, dealing with stupid cases on a daily basis. Then, our dumbest Gurram Paapireddy gang plans to lift a dead body for a con. They travel to Srisailam forest for this, and what unfolds after that is absolutely hilarious.

With quality visuals, a catchy score, and solid comedy, the trailer raises expectations. Audiences are eager to enjoy this con entertainer on the big screen. The timing of Naresh, Faria, Vamshidhar, Rajkumar Kasireddy, and Jeevan is hilarious, while the comedic punches delivered by Yogi Babu, John Vijay, Motta Rajendran, and others hit perfectly.

More details will be announced soon. Backed by producers Venu Saddi, Amar Bura, and Jayakanth (Bobby), and presented by Dr. Sandhya Goli. Krishna Saurabh composed the music for the film.