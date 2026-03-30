Guruthundha from Chennai Love Story: Magical Melody launched at Dolby Cinema

Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya playing lead roles in Chennai Love Story. The blockbuster filmmaker Sai Rajesh provided the story and producing the film in association with successful producer SKN under Amrutha Productions and Mass Movie Makers banner. The previously released glimpse has become the talk of the town.

Now, the makers released the full version of the glimpse song “Gurthundha.” The first single was launched in a grand event at Allu Cinemas, marking a unique moment as it became the first love story to receive such a grand unveiling at India’s largest Dolby screen.

Mani Sharma composes a soft and refreshing melody, while Haricharan and Shruthika Samudhrala add emotional richness through their soulful singing. Anantha Sriram’s lyrics feel both poetic and encouraging, beautifully portraying the hero motivating the heroine with hopeful and positive expressions.

The music video smartly combines scenes from the film with behind-the-scenes promotional visuals of the team. Altogether, it marks a strong and promising beginning to the Chennai Love Story music promotions. Lead actors Kiran Abbavaram and Gouri Priya chemistry is magical.

Mani Sharma, known as “Melody Brahma,” is composing music that aligns perfectly with the film’s soulful tone. The film is being helmed by director Ravi Namburii, with Dheeraj Mogilineni as co-producer,