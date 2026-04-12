Guruthundha Magic: Massive 10 Million views & Counting

“Guruthundha” from Chennai Love Story has turned into a massive sensation dominating charts and social media feeds with reels, shorts, and fan recreations. Crossing over 10 million views, it has firmly established itself as one of the most talked-about songs in recent times.

The song has become an addiction to everyone. Both Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya make it more endearing to listen and watch. The composition by Mani Sharma brings back the charm of classic melodies while still appealing to modern listeners.

The song’s emotional core lies in its theme of moving on from first love, expressed beautifully through Anantha Sriram’s poetic writing. It’s a rare blend of nostalgia and freshness. The combination of Sai Rajesh and SKN has once again proven to be powerful.

After their previous successes, their musical vision for this film is already gaining appreciation. With such an overwhelming response to the first single, the film’s music album is expected to dominate charts in the coming weeks. Ravi Namburii is directing the film. More details will.be announced soon.