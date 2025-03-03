GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara

Kingston is more than just a film for GV Prakash Kumar. He not only stars in the film but also marks his debut as a producer. Saying that he was inspired by the unique script to produce the Kamal Prakash directorial, the passionate talent suggests that the film has the potential to create a franchise with four planned installments.

The film, whose music is by GV himself (after Lucky Baskhar, Amaran, he is in full form), presented making-related challenges, particularly in terms of its exhausting action sequences. “I play a fisherman in the movie. I had to shoot on a wet and slippery ship. It was one of the toughest experiences of my career. I endured injuries and retakes while submerged underwater. The action sequences are big-scale,” GV says.

As a music director, GV Prakash approached Kingston with a certain specific perspective, creating an original sound quality without relying on existing Hollywood references. The music is always tailored to the story, he suggests.

While the sea backdrop, the zombies and spirits make Kingston a sea-based fantasy film (first of its kind in Indian cinema), the auditory experience complements the film’s unique blend of adventure and folklore.

While talking about Kingston’s potential, GV mentions that the iconic worlds of Baahubali and Kantara were immersive, so also the world of his movie.

GV is also keen to explore opportunities in Telugu cinema, having previously been approached for a role in Nani’s Dasara.

Kingston, presented in Telugu by Maheswara Reddy of Ganga Entertainments, will arrive at the cinemas on March 7.