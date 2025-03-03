x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
View all stories
Home > Movie News

GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara

Published on March 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
image
Return of the Dragon Movie Success Meet
image
Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again
image
Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up?
image
GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara

GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara

Kingston is more than just a film for GV Prakash Kumar. He not only stars in the film but also marks his debut as a producer. Saying that he was inspired by the unique script to produce the Kamal Prakash directorial, the passionate talent suggests that the film has the potential to create a franchise with four planned installments.

The film, whose music is by GV himself (after Lucky Baskhar, Amaran, he is in full form), presented making-related challenges, particularly in terms of its exhausting action sequences. “I play a fisherman in the movie. I had to shoot on a wet and slippery ship. It was one of the toughest experiences of my career. I endured injuries and retakes while submerged underwater. The action sequences are big-scale,” GV says.

As a music director, GV Prakash approached Kingston with a certain specific perspective, creating an original sound quality without relying on existing Hollywood references. The music is always tailored to the story, he suggests.

While the sea backdrop, the zombies and spirits make Kingston a sea-based fantasy film (first of its kind in Indian cinema), the auditory experience complements the film’s unique blend of adventure and folklore.

While talking about Kingston’s potential, GV mentions that the iconic worlds of Baahubali and Kantara were immersive, so also the world of his movie.

GV is also keen to explore opportunities in Telugu cinema, having previously been approached for a role in Nani’s Dasara.

Kingston, presented in Telugu by Maheswara Reddy of Ganga Entertainments, will arrive at the cinemas on March 7.

Next Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up? Previous Rashmika’s Biggest Attempt on Cards?
else

TRENDING

image
Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again
image
Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up?
image
GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara

Latest

image
No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
image
Return of the Dragon Movie Success Meet
image
Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again
image
Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up?
image
GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara

Most Read

image
No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
image
Rohit Sharma Is Fat: BJP Wanted Rahul Gandhi To Play Cricket
image
Nara Lokesh Addresses Mega DSC and School Safety in Assembly

Related Articles

Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special