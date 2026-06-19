GV’s Music To Be The Soul Of Ravi Teja’s Irumudi

Music often plays a crucial role in elevating a film’s narrative, whether it is a commercial entertainer or a content-driven drama. Filmmakers who have a strong understanding of music place equal importance on both the soundtrack and the background score to enhance the emotional impact of their stories.

For Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Irumudi, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the music is said to be one of the film’s biggest strengths. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie is a family drama laced with emotions, featuring Ravi Teja as a devoted father whose life revolves around protecting and caring for his family. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays his wife, while Baby Nakshatra appears as their daughter.

The album is said to offer a wide range of songs that blend seamlessly into the narrative, amplifying the film’s emotional core. Rather than being inserted merely for commercial appeal, the tracks are reportedly situational and theme-driven, complementing the story at key moments.

GV Prakash Kumar has been enjoying a remarkable run lately, with his music emerging as a major factor in creating excitement around several films. His songs and background score are expected to be among the key highlights of Irumudi as well. With the team preparing to kick start the film’s musical journey soon, there is considerable anticipation surrounding the album, with various rumours already doing the rounds.