Home > Movie News

Hai Lesso: Sudheer Anand In A Riveting Rural Saga

Published on September 29, 2025

Hai Lesso: Sudheer Anand In A Riveting Rural Saga

Actor Sudheer Anand steps into an unexplored territory with his fifth film as a leading man. Titled Hai Lesso, which was unveiled by hero Nikhil, the film is said to be a gritty and riveting rural saga brimming with folklore, and divine intensity. Actor Shivaji, fresh from his intense turn in Court, plays a commanding role in this film, with leading ladies Natasha Singh and Naksha Saran adding depth to the drama. Akshara Gowda also plays a pivotal character.

Hai Lesso is a phrase rooted in rural dialects and cultural expressions. The film, which had its grand launch ceremony today, marks a major milestone for many involved, especially for debutant director Prasanna Kumar Kota and the newly formed banner Vajra Varahi Cinemas, backed by producers Siva Cherry and Ravikiran.

What truly sets the film apart is its strikingly symbolic title poster. It shows a foot stepping on a large green leaf, under which lies a traditional offering of rice, hen and goat heads, and sindoor.

The launch event for Hai Lesso was a star-studded affair. Bunny Vasu gave the script to the makers. The camera was ceremoniously switched on by directors Vassishta, Chandoo Mondeti, and Meher Ramesh, with senior director VV Vinayak giving the first clap for the muhurtham shot, directed by Prasanna Kumar himself.

Anudeep Dev composes the soundtrack, Sujatha Siddarth is behind the lens, and Chota K Prasad will handle the editing table. Hai Lesso will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

