Home > Movie News

Halagali Teaser: Dhananjay Roars As A Revolutionary

Published on August 17, 2025 by nymisha

Coolie goes past 300 Crores while War 2 struggles
Audio Controversy : MLA denies abusing NTR
NTR’s ambitious plan goes haywire
Ravi Teja lines up two new Films for 2026

Halagali Teaser: Dhananjay Roars As A Revolutionary

Dhananjay, who has carved a niche for himself across South Indian cinema, now steps into an explosive new avatar in Halagali, a historical action drama directed by Sukesh DK. Backed by producer Kalyan Chakravarthy Dhoolipalla under the Duhar Movies banner, Halagali promises to be a cinematic retelling of resistance and rebellion rooted in India’s colonial past. The Battle For Weapons in the first look poster suggests the backdrop.

The first-look teaser reveals the film’s scale, grit, and intensity. Set in the turbulent era of British rule, Halagali sheds light on the valiant Bedar community, famed for their guerrilla warfare tactics and unsung acts of defiance.

Dhananjay appears in the teaser with an intense and unyielding presence. The closing moments, where he brings down the British flag with a spear—are a chilling reminder of the spirit of revolt that burned in India’s heartlands.

The ambitious making is witnessed all through with exceptional production and technical standards. Halagali is one of the biggest budgeted Pan India movies. The teaser has set the bar high for the movie.

Sapthami Gowda plays a crucial role in the narrative. The film is being shot in expansive and visually stunning locations across the globe, indicating the ambition behind the project.

Halagali is being envisioned as a two-part saga, with the first part already halfway through production.

Next Coolie goes past 300 Crores while War 2 struggles Previous Audio Controversy : MLA denies abusing NTR
Coolie goes past 300 Crores while War 2 struggles
Halagali Teaser: Dhananjay Roars As A Revolutionary
NTR’s ambitious plan goes haywire

Coolie goes past 300 Crores while War 2 struggles
Halagali Teaser: Dhananjay Roars As A Revolutionary
Audio Controversy : MLA denies abusing NTR
NTR’s ambitious plan goes haywire
Ravi Teja lines up two new Films for 2026

Audio Controversy : MLA denies abusing NTR
Mahesh Goud Steps In: Rajagopal Reddy’s Remarks Put Congress on the Spot
Pawan Kalyan’s Tribute to Superstar Rajinikanth’s 50-Year Cinematic Journey

