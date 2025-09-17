x
Home > Politics

Handshake Row : Pakistan boycott Asia Cup match ?

Published on September 17, 2025 by swathy

Handshake Row : Pakistan boycott Asia Cup match ?

Pakistan Cricket Team has threatened to pull out of Asia Cup following the fallout from the recent handshake controversy erupted after the summit clash with India in which they suffered a humiliating defeat. Today, they have decided to boycott the group match against UAE after the demands of Pakistan Cricket Board have not been encouraged by the ICC.

As per the latest reports from media outlets, PCB has instructed the national team to stay back at the hotel and not travel to the stadium ahead of the virtual knockout clash against UAE this evening. An emergency press conference is expected to take place shortly on this development. A clear picture of the ongoing reports will emerge in this crucial meeting which is likely to be attended by PCB officials.

The issue stems from the controversial incident in which Indian players refused to follow the customary practice of shaking hands with the opposite team. After defeating Pakistan on Sunday, Indian players refused to shake hands and attended the post match presentation ceremony. Match referee Andy Pycroft has allegedly advised Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with the Indian captain and prevented the customary exchange of team sheets before the match.

In response to this, PCB lodged a complaint with ICC and demanded removal of Andy Pycroft, calling his gesture as biased. It also urged ICC to take disciplinary action against Indian skipper Surya Kumar Yadav for making politically charged remarks. But, there has been no response from ICC so far. Hence, PCB has reportedly decided to boycott the group match against UAE. If this happens, Pakistan will be eliminated from the Asia Cup.

else

