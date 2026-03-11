Hansika Motwani is now Divorced

Actress Hansika Motwani got married to businessman Sohael Khaturiya four years ago and they have been granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai today. Hansika appeared before the court and she appealed for separation by mutual consent. The family members and the friends tried to reconcile them but the efforts were not successful. They have been living separately since July 2nd, 2024. Both Hansika and Sohael have made any claims or demands against each other before the court.

Hansika got married to Sohael on December 4th, 2022 at Mendota Fort, Jaipur. Hansika gained popularity in Telugu with Allu Arjun’s Desamuduru and she went on to do films like Kantri, Billa, Kandireega, Oh My Friend, Denikaina Ready, Power, Gowtham Nanda and others. Apart from Telugu, the actress has done a number of Hindi and Tamil movies.