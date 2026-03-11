x
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Hansika Motwani is now Divorced

Published on March 11, 2026 by sankar

Hansika Motwani is now Divorced

Actress Hansika Motwani got married to businessman Sohael Khaturiya four years ago and they have been granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai today. Hansika appeared before the court and she appealed for separation by mutual consent. The family members and the friends tried to reconcile them but the efforts were not successful. They have been living separately since July 2nd, 2024. Both Hansika and Sohael have made any claims or demands against each other before the court.

Hansika got married to Sohael on December 4th, 2022 at Mendota Fort, Jaipur. Hansika gained popularity in Telugu with Allu Arjun’s Desamuduru and she went on to do films like Kantri, Billa, Kandireega, Oh My Friend, Denikaina Ready, Power, Gowtham Nanda and others. Apart from Telugu, the actress has done a number of Hindi and Tamil movies.

