Hanu-Man Chalisa: Devotional Track

Director Prasanth Varma and hero Teja Sajja teamed up for the second time for an original Indian superhero film Hanu-Man being produced by K Niranjan Reddy with Amritha Aiyer playing the female lead. The makers who spellbind us with the teaser released the lyrical artwork of Hanuman Chalisa on the Hanuman Jayanti occasion.

This is a captivating devotional number composed by Gowrahari. The stunning vocals by Saicharan Bhaaskaruni give us goosebumps for sure. Everyone will love it in the first hearing itself. The artwork showing the almighty of Lord Hanuman blows our minds.

The shoot of the high-budget movie was already completed and the post-production works are presently underway. As earlier announced by the makers, Hanu-Man will have a Pan World release.