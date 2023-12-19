Hanu-Man Trailer: Dive Into Divine World

Spread the love

Director Prasanth Varma is coming up with an original Indian superhero film Hanu-Man which is the first film from Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. Teja Sajja played the lead role in the movie which will be released for Sankranthi. Today, the film’s theatrical trailer is dropped.

The very first frame transports us into a divine world, showing the heavenly atmosphere there. A large Hanu-Man statue, waterfalls, amazing creatures underwater. While Teja Sajja is a normal guy until he gets superpowers, he is chased by the antihero who wants to grab all the superpowers from him. When the evil has the upper hand, Lord Hanuman’s arrival becomes necessary.

Director Prasanth Varma has crafted this film so capably that excitement is created in the very first scene and it only augments for every episode. Then, the final sequence of Lord Hanuman breaking the ice, and announcing his arrival gives a perfect end to the trailer.

Teja Sajja pulled off the character well. Vinay Rai is frightful, while Samuthirakani has got a brief yet meaty role. The visual captured by Dasaradhi Shivendra and the divinely music scored by Hari Gowra are the other best parts. PrimeShow Entertainments mounted the movie extravagantly.

The superb narrative, brilliant performances, and exceptional technicalities- what more can we expect? The trailer has surpassed all the expectations. The movie will have a global release on January 12th.