Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Home > Movie News > Hanu-Man Trailer: Dive Into Divine World

Hanu-Man Trailer: Dive Into Divine World

Published on December 19, 2023 by

Hanu-Man Trailer: Dive Into Divine World

Director Prasanth Varma is coming up with an original Indian superhero film Hanu-Man which is the first film from Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. Teja Sajja played the lead role in the movie which will be released for Sankranthi. Today, the film’s theatrical trailer is dropped.

The very first frame transports us into a divine world, showing the heavenly atmosphere there. A large Hanu-Man statue, waterfalls, amazing creatures underwater. While Teja Sajja is a normal guy until he gets superpowers, he is chased by the antihero who wants to grab all the superpowers from him. When the evil has the upper hand, Lord Hanuman’s arrival becomes necessary.

Director Prasanth Varma has crafted this film so capably that excitement is created in the very first scene and it only augments for every episode. Then, the final sequence of Lord Hanuman breaking the ice, and announcing his arrival gives a perfect end to the trailer.

Teja Sajja pulled off the character well. Vinay Rai is frightful, while Samuthirakani has got a brief yet meaty role. The visual captured by Dasaradhi Shivendra and the divinely music scored by Hari Gowra are the other best parts. PrimeShow Entertainments mounted the movie extravagantly.

The superb narrative, brilliant performances, and exceptional technicalities- what more can we expect? The trailer has surpassed all the expectations. The movie will have a global release on January 12th.

