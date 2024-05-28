x
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Hanuman Producer on Top Gear

Published on May 28, 2024 by ratnasri

Hanuman Producer on Top Gear

Hanuman is the biggest hit of Telugu cinema this year and the producer Niranjan Reddy made handsome profits from the film. He is now in top gear and is lining up back-to-back films. His next production will feature Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role and it will be directed by a debutant Rohit. This is the costliest attempt in Sai Dharam Tej’s career and the film will have a pan-Indian release next year. Niranjan Reddy also will produce the next film of Nithiin and it will be directed by Manam fame Vikram Kumar. The estimated budget of the project is said to be Rs 80 crores and the film rolls later this year after Nithiin completes his current projects.

Niranjan Reddy is also in talks with Naa Saami Ranga fame Vijay Binny for a pan-Indian film and there are speculations that Nagarjuna may play the lead role. The project is currently in discussion stages. Niranjan Reddy also paid advances to young actors like Naga Chaitanya and Varun Tej. He is lining up several big-budget projects and his production house Prime Show Entertainments is expected to deliver many more in the coming years.

Next Leaders pay rich tributes to NTR Previous Anand Deverakonda puts Rashmika at a Spot
