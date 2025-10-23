Happy Birthday Pan-Indian Star Prabhas

After the super success of Baahubali franchise, Tollywood actor Prabhas emerged as the highest paid Indian actor and the biggest pan-Indian Superstar of the country. The actor has dedicated over five years for the film which paid off. Though he hasn’t tasted remarkable success post Baahubali, the actor enjoys terrific craze all over and some of the top directors are eager to work with Prabhas. The actor is currently occupied with a number of films and he has no time to accept new films till 2030.

The actor is celebrating his birthday today and he is in Europe to spend his birthday along with his close friends. After wrapping up the shoot of Raja Saab, Prabhas is in Europe to celebrate his birthday over there. He has Raja Saab and Fauji lined up for release in 2026. Prabhas will feature in Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit which is the most awaited Indian film. He also has Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Salaar 2 lined up for shoot. The entire nation is celebrating the birthday of Prabhas and there are a number of updates that will roll out today on Darling’s birthday. Wishing pan-Indian Star Prabhas a very Happy Birthday.