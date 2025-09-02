x
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Home > Movie News

Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: The Silent Superstar

Published on September 2, 2025 by sankar

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is the man who redefined the name of a Hero in Telugu cinema. He enjoys terrific craze all over and his films spoke more than his words. He took a break from films because of his political engagements and his fans want him to do more and more films. He is an Introvert and restricts himself in promoting his films but his fans go gaga with just his screen presence. From emerging as a Superstar of Telugu cinema to the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, his journey has been incredible.

He holds a special place in Telugu cinema and his films broke several records and new records have been rewritten. The actor has completed the pending projects and he will focus back on AP politics. His upcoming movie OG is releasing this month and the film did a record pre-release business. The advance sales are stupendous and his box-office stamina is unmatchable. The actor will complete the pending shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the film releases next year. Pawan Kalyan turns 55 today and his fans are celebrating the occasion. Wishing Pawan Kalyan garu a very Happy Birthday.

