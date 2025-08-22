Happy Birthday to One and Only Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been an undisputed King in Telugu cinema from the past four decades. His passion for cinema has driven him to choose several interesting roles and his grace, performance and dedication have taken him to the top. With no other actor near him in scoring records and bagging awards, Chiranjeevi is an inspiration for many who aspire to prove themselves in the world of cinema. Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 70th birthday and the actor enjoys equal craze and stardom across the country like he did years ago.

He played a helping hand for several people who are in need and served lakhs of families through charity. The next generation of youngsters from his family made their debut as actors and went on to be successful after they followed his footsteps. Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday in Goa with his family members and he is on a short break. He has completed the shoot of Vishwambara and the film releases during summer 2026. He is shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s comic entertainer which is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. Megastar will soon work with Bobby Kolli and Srikanth Odela soon. Wishing Megastar Chiranjeevi garu a very Happy Birthday and wishing him loads of success, happiness and health.