Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Home > Movie News

Happy Birthday to One and Only Megastar

Published on August 22, 2025 by sankar

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Glimpse: Tribute to Megastar
Union Strike: Productive Time for Actors
War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses
Why did Ram choose a November Release?
Srisailam issue: Janasena leader as A1 and TDP MLA as A2

Happy Birthday to One and Only Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been an undisputed King in Telugu cinema from the past four decades. His passion for cinema has driven him to choose several interesting roles and his grace, performance and dedication have taken him to the top. With no other actor near him in scoring records and bagging awards, Chiranjeevi is an inspiration for many who aspire to prove themselves in the world of cinema. Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 70th birthday and the actor enjoys equal craze and stardom across the country like he did years ago.

He played a helping hand for several people who are in need and served lakhs of families through charity. The next generation of youngsters from his family made their debut as actors and went on to be successful after they followed his footsteps. Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday in Goa with his family members and he is on a short break. He has completed the shoot of Vishwambara and the film releases during summer 2026. He is shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s comic entertainer which is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. Megastar will soon work with Bobby Kolli and Srikanth Odela soon. Wishing Megastar Chiranjeevi garu a very Happy Birthday and wishing him loads of success, happiness and health.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Glimpse: Tribute to Megastar
Union Strike: Productive Time for Actors
War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Glimpse: Tribute to Megastar
Union Strike: Productive Time for Actors
War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses
Why did Ram choose a November Release?
Srisailam issue: Janasena leader as A1 and TDP MLA as A2

Srisailam issue: Janasena leader as A1 and TDP MLA as A2
Chandrababu directly pulls up MLA over NTR issue
AP Liquor Scam: Raj Kesireddy’s Properties Worth Crores to Be Seized

