Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Movie News

Happy Birthday to SS Rajamouli: The Man who Changed Indian Cinema

Published on October 10, 2025 by sankar

SS Rajamouli has emerged as the country’s biggest director and Superstar of Indian cinema. Over the span of 25 years in his career, SS Rajamouli has directed 12 films out of which all of them are blockbusters. He is the first Indian director to erase the language barrier of cinema and brought a pan-Indian image to Telugu films. Soon after the release of Baahubali franchise, the budgets of Indian films have seen a huge rise and the producers started taking risks. With SSMB29, SS Rajamouli is now taking Indian cinema to global corners and the film is expected to have several surprises.

Staying away from controversies, SS Rajamouli’s focus is always cinema and nothing else. He spends ample time on the script and the pre-visualization of his films and he also spends more and more time on the sets to get the desired output. His family members have been his core strength as they are always available to support him on the sets. His father Vijayendra Prasad penned the scripts of his films and his cousin brother MM Keeravani is the music composer for all his films. SS Rajamouli is currently carving out a stylish action thriller with Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Rajamouli is celebrating his birthday today and wishing the country’s best director a very Happy Birthday.

