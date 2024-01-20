Happy Ending Trailer: unlimited entertainment & fresh concept

Happy Ending stars former cricketer-turned-actor Yash Puri in the lead role, alongside Apoorva Rao. Ajay Ghosh, Vishnu Oi, Jhansi, Anitha Chowdhary, Harsh Roshan, Jiya Sharma, Vamsi Nekkanti, KLK Mani, Kamal Tumu and Swetha form the supporting cast of the film.

Happy Ending, a coming-of-age romantic comedy, set around a risque theme is directed by Kowshik Bheemidi and written by Naga Sai. The film impressed audience with promotional content. Today makers unveiled the film’s theatrical trailer.

The trailer is packed with entertaining moments and it begins with Vishnu Oi introducing protagonist as a cursed person, “Baba Put a Curse on Harsh.” Protagonist struggles and the hilarious situations he faces brings the laughs. This witty trailer promises unlimited entertainment in theatres.

Happy Ending is jointly produced by Hamstech, a fashion college, and Silly Monks Studios. Yogesh Kumar, Sanjay Reddy and Anil Pallala are the producers of the film. Ashok Seepally is the cinematographer of Happy Ending, with editing by Pradeep R Moram.