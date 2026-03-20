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Home > Movie News

Happy Raj Trailer: Love, Laughter, Chaos

Published on March 20, 2026 by swathy

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Happy Raj Trailer: Love, Laughter, Chaos

Mythri Movie Makers and their distribution wing Mythri Movie Distributors LLP continue to fuel exciting cinema for Telugu audiences, and their latest addition is the vibrant romantic entertainer Happy Raj. Featuring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead, the film is directed by Maria Raja Elanchezian and produced by Jaivarda under Beyond Pictures. The film’s trailer is out now.

The narrative centres on a youngster who has endured a long streak of romantic rejections for reasons he can’t quite grasp. His luck finally turns when he meets a girl who genuinely likes him. But just as his happiness begins to settle in, she lays down one crucial condition- her parents must be convinced through his, setting off a chain of chaotic situations.

GV Prakash appears in a jovial, energetic avatar, driving the humour with his expressive performance. Sri Gouri Priya, known for her MAD series fame, brings charm and vibrance to the screen as the female lead. Adding to the excitement is the return of Abbas, who steps in as her father.

Backed by neat visuals, an upbeat score, and strong production quality, the trailer hints at a a fun-filled, laughter-packed outing. Happy Raj now gears up for its release in Telugu and Tamil on March 27. Mythri’s backing is a big boost for the movie in Telugu states.

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