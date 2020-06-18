Happy Wedding for Niharika in Feb next year

Tollywood actress Niharika Konidela, daughter of Nagababu Konidela, is getting hitched with her beau Chaitanya, a top executive working for an MNC.

The engagement of Niharika-Chaitanya will be in August.

The two-some are likely to tie the knot in February next year. According to unconfirmed reports, Nagababu, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan are gearing up for the engagement to be held in August.

This is the second high-profile wedding announced in recent times after Rana Daggubati announced his plans to get hitched with Miheeka Bajaj.

On Thursday, she posted a picture with her beau on her official Instagram page. Niharika, however, kept the face of the lucky boy under the wraps. She had cleverly concealed the face of the boy triggering curiosity among her Insta followers.

Immediately after she posted the picture on her Instagram, Sai Dharam Tej @jetpanja sent a message “God bless, you thalli” with emoticons while Niharika responded with a hugging emoticon and exclaimed “bavaa”. Niharika’s brother Varun Tej too posted emoticons to the picture she had posted on her Instagram. In her earlier Insta update, Niharika posted a Starbucks coffee cup on her Instagram. On the coffee cup, Niharika has written “Ms. Niha, Mrs?”. The Ms was struck down, leaving a question mark on Mrs.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Niharika was getting hitched with Baahubali fame Prabhas. There were rumours that she was getting married to Sai Dharam Tej, who is Nagababu’s sister’s son. However, she had brushed aside these as rumours.

The 26-year-old actress made her debut in Tollywood with Oka Manasu. Later, Niharika acted in two Telugu movies Suryakantham, Happy Wedding, one Tamil film Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. She shared screen space with Naga Shourya. She was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.