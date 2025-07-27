Hari Hara Veera Mallu, A Fitting Tribute

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is a staunch follower of Sanatana Dharma and has never shied away from expressing his views on cultural and historical issues. He has openly criticized the current education system for glorifying Mughal rulers, despite their history of plundering wealth and persecuting native traditions, especially targeting Hindus.

According to Pawan Kalyan, this distorted portrayal sidelines the rich legacy of Indian civilization. His latest film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is not just another commercial entertainer; it carries a deeper message rooted in the values of Sanatana Dharma. The movie serves as a powerful cultural narrative, aiming to rekindle pride in India’s spiritual and historical heritage.

Many viewers and cultural commentators agree with Pawan Kalyan’s stance that history books must be revised to give due importance to Sanatana Dharma, acknowledge the atrocities committed by Mughal emperors, and celebrate the profound cultural wealth of India.

Pawan Kalyan, firmly believing in the importance of this story, took an unprecedented approach in promoting Hari Hara Veera Mallu. From pre-release campaigns to post-release discussions, he has passionately advocated for the film’s themes and historical relevance. His candid and fearless opinions have resonated with a large audience, earning appreciation.

The film which indeed is a fitting tribute to Sanatana Dharma opened to record-shattering box office collections.