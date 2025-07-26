Hari Hara Veera Mallu Cliff Hanger VFX Removed

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu released on Thursday and the film received negative response. The netizens and the audience trolled the VFX work and several shots are shared across social media. The team has decided to control the damage and chopped some of the episodes from the second half. The Cliff Hanger episode along with some of the minor episodes have been removed from the final version. The trimmed version of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is now screening in theatres.

Pawan Kalyan promoted the film before the release and Hari Hara Veera Mallu opened with a bang all over. After Krish walked out of the film, Jyoti Krishna took the direction and completed the project. Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine and Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. AM Rathnam is the producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.