Home > Movie News

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Confusion Continues

Published on February 27, 2025 by nymisha

Big Lineup for Mythri Movie Makers
Crazy heroine roped in for Vishwak Sen’s Next
Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been under shoot from a long time. It has been years since the project got delayed and the makers have announced that the film will hit the screens on March 28th. With just a month left for release, Pawan Kalyan has to complete filming for a key sequence in the film. He is occupied with his political activities and there is no news about the shooting schedule. The post-production work is happening at a fast pace and there is no clarity about the release date. The released songs failed to make an impact and there is low buzz on Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

On the other hand, Nithiin’s Robinhood is slated for March 28th release and MAD Square is releasing on March 29th. This makes it clear that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will not make it for the March 28th release. But the makers are releasing posters with the same release date and this created a huge confusion. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish and Jyoti Krishna. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady and Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist. AM Rathnam is the producer of this big-budget attempt.

Next Big Lineup for Mythri Movie Makers Previous Crazy heroine roped in for Vishwak Sen's Next
Big Lineup for Mythri Movie Makers
Crazy heroine roped in for Vishwak Sen’s Next

Crazy heroine roped in for Vishwak Sen’s Next
