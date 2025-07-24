Hari Hara Veera Mallu gets blockbuster premiere reports as Powerstar Pawan Kalyan flaunts his power

The day has finally come and the verdict is out! Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu scripts history with record box office collections from its premieres on the opening day. The premiers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu were held in around 3500 screens overseas and 750 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The response from the fans and audiences has been tremendous.

From the premieres, Hari Hara Veera Mallu grossed around Rs 30 crore. This is a new record for a Tollywood hero. Based on the reports, videos and pictures that fans are sharing from the theaters for the premieres, the audiences feel HHVM is a paisa vasool film. They feel every penny spent on the film is worth it. Going by these numbers, it looks like Hari Hara Veera Mallu is all poised for a record collection in days to come. From Pawan Kalyan’s antics to action sequences to songs and fresh plotline, audiences are delighted.

The filmmakers are ecstatic that fans are celebrating Hari Hara Veera Mallu in theaters. The blockbuster success of the film represents that the diverse range of genres and storytelling have resonated with fans and audiences. Director Jyothi Krisna, and producer AM Rathnam have thanked the fans and audiences for the fantastic response.