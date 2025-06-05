x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Hari Hara Veera Mallu impacting July Release Plan

Published on June 5, 2025 by swathy

Hari Hara Veera Mallu impacting July Release Plan
Exclusive: Kalki 2898 AD Sequel in Trouble?
Aamir Khan confirms a Superhero Film
Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Review
Will Anushka step out to promote Ghaati?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu impacting July Release Plan

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, Anushka’s Ghaati and Nithiin’s Thammudu are the planned releases in Tollywood in July. With the delay in the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the July releases are impacted completely. There is a huge confusion among the July releases as there is no clarity on when Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release. Amazon is considering two dates for now: July 4th or 18th. The date will be announced at the earliest after which there would be a reshuffle in the release dates of the above films.

Speculations are strong that Kingdom will not release in July as per the plan. Hari Hara Veera Mallu too is stuck with financial hurdles and the producer has to clear all the burdens before the release. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish and AM Jyoti Krishna and is produced by AM Rathnam.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu impacting July Release Plan
Exclusive: Kalki 2898 AD Sequel in Trouble?
Aamir Khan confirms a Superhero Film

Hari Hara Veera Mallu impacting July Release Plan
Exclusive: Kalki 2898 AD Sequel in Trouble?
Aamir Khan confirms a Superhero Film
Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Review
Will Anushka step out to promote Ghaati?

Andhra Pradesh Aims to Support 15 Lakh Families Under 'P4' Initiative by August 15
APSRTC's Makeover Mission
Nara Lokesh Targets 8.5 Lakh Jobs in 11 Months

