Hari Hara Veera Mallu impacting July Release Plan

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, Anushka’s Ghaati and Nithiin’s Thammudu are the planned releases in Tollywood in July. With the delay in the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the July releases are impacted completely. There is a huge confusion among the July releases as there is no clarity on when Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release. Amazon is considering two dates for now: July 4th or 18th. The date will be announced at the earliest after which there would be a reshuffle in the release dates of the above films.

Speculations are strong that Kingdom will not release in July as per the plan. Hari Hara Veera Mallu too is stuck with financial hurdles and the producer has to clear all the burdens before the release. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish and AM Jyoti Krishna and is produced by AM Rathnam.