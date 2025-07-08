x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Politics

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not about a Telangana leader?

Published on July 8, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Telugu 360 Special Chit Chat with R.K. Sagar
image
Nayanthara Receives Rs 5 Cr Legal Notice
image
Manjummel Boys Producer and Actor Arrested
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not about a Telangana leader?
image
CM Chandrababu releases water from Srisailam Project

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not about a Telangana leader?

Contrary to the reports that Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is based on a celebrated folk hero, here’s an inside scoop! We have reliably learnt that the period drama is a fictional story that focuses on a revered personality who protects Sanatana Dharma.

After Jyothi Krisna took over the directorial reins, the story of Hari Hara Veera Mallu reportedly underwent a makeover and was completely transformed. The director gave a new spin to the story while retaining its spirit and essence.

According to sources, just like how Ayyappa Swamy is described as the son of Shiva and Mohini — representing a bridge between Shaivism and Vaishnavism — Hari Hara Veera Mallu too is an incarnation of Lord Shiva and Vishnu.

“The title Hari (Vishnu) Hara (Shiva) itself conveys the essence of the film. To further strengthen their narrative, the filmmakers used elements like Eagle, a representation of Garuda, the mythical bird and vahana of Lord Vishnu. Additionally, the protagonist holds a Damarukam in his hands signifying Lord Shiva. The protagonist in the film appears as a manifestation of Lord Shiva and Vishnu to protect and fight for Dharma,” informs a source.

AM Rathnam bankrolled Hari Hara Veera Mallu with a lot of grandeur. The budget of the film has shot up significantly. But the producer who is known for his making larger-than-life- films lavishly have turned them into blockbusters in the past. For Hari Hara Veera Mallu too, Rathnam did not commit himself to sell the rights (except overseas and Hindi) but made the film lavishly.

After the trailer became an instant blockbuster, the producer is now selling the rights for a solid price. Many distributors have already approached the producer and are ready to shell out a whopping sum to bag the rights. The makers were always confident that if the film comes out grandly, they can attract the best price. Hence, they made Hari Hara Veera Mallu lavishly, and elevated the range and film’s span.

Next Manjummel Boys Producer and Actor Arrested Previous CM Chandrababu releases water from Srisailam Project
else

TRENDING

image
Nayanthara Receives Rs 5 Cr Legal Notice
image
Manjummel Boys Producer and Actor Arrested
image
Upasana Invites To Join In 9-week Sai Baba Vrat

Latest

image
Telugu 360 Special Chit Chat with R.K. Sagar
image
Nayanthara Receives Rs 5 Cr Legal Notice
image
Manjummel Boys Producer and Actor Arrested
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not about a Telangana leader?
image
CM Chandrababu releases water from Srisailam Project

Most Read

image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not about a Telangana leader?
image
CM Chandrababu releases water from Srisailam Project
image
Krupalakshmi Booked, Pawan Kalyan Reacts: Political Firestorm in Andhra

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie