Hari Hara Veera Mallu Openings: Pawan makes the Difference

Hari Hara Veera Mallu was the longest delayed film of Pawan Kalyan and the shoot commenced even before the pandemic. The film’s director Krish walked out of the film and the producer AM Rathnam was struggling with financial stress. Then came the trailer that changed the face of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The trailer kept big expectations on the film and the business deals were closed. Pawan Kalyan carried the promotional campaign and for the first time, he promoted the film and interacted with the media for 3 days.

After a grand event in Hyderabad, Pawan participated in the second pre-release event in Vizag this evening. The promotions and speeches of Pawan Kalyan have made a bigger difference. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is now all set for a record opening. All the premiere shows in AP and Telangana are completely sold out. There is huge scarcity for tickets and Hari Hara Veera Mallu is all set for a record opening along with packed premiere shows. The buzz around the film is extremely positive.

Pawan Kalyan has made the difference in the past two days with this promotional campaign. If the word of mouth is decent, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is all set to shatter all the records. Krish and Jyoti Krishna directed Hari Hara Veera Mallu and AM Rathnam is the producer.