Hari Hara Veera Mallu pre-release event has become a Game changer for the film

The already released promotional material and songs have received excellent response, especially the trailer which has doubled the buzz.

On the evening of July 21st, the team organized a grand pre-release event at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, amidst fanfare and celebration. The event was graced by prominent personalities from the film, political, and business worlds.

Pawan Kalyan’s Speech Highlights:

Pawan Kalyan said:

“Though we planned a massive event with lakhs of fans, due to rains and other logistical concerns, we had to scale it down. This decision was taken keeping fans’ safety in mind. I extend my thanks to CM Revanth Reddy garu, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, DGP Jitender garu, and Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash for giving permissions for this event.

I earned fan love through cinema and now friendships through politics — like Eshwar Khandre garu who made time to attend this event. I thank him, Kandula Durgesh garu, and Raghurama Krishnam Raju garu for joining us.

Two years ago during Bheemla Nayak release, when ticket rates were unfairly reduced, I said one thing — ‘Who can stop us?’ I was never in it for records or money.

I didn’t even dream of becoming an actor. I simply wanted to live as an ordinary man. It’s my fans who made me what I am. No weapons, no gangs — only hearts full of love.

I’ve completed 29 years in cinema. I’ve seen big hits… and big flops like Johnny. That failure taught me how monetary relationships dominate this field. But I always believed that I had fans who loved me beyond success.

This film was made with great struggle. Despite all my fame and connections, we had to earn money to make this movie. A.M. Ratnam garu, who once produced Khushi, came forward to do this again.

Trivikram garu stood by me during my failures and made Jalsa with me. He is a true friend.

I know fans may not like remakes, but I had to do them for financial stability — to support my family and political activities.

I’ve always had a deep love for the country and society. When I wanted to make a meaningful film, it was this one through A.M. Ratnam garu. Initially, he suggested a remake, but Krish garu came up with this idea.

Keeravaani garu, who made us all proud with Naatu Naatu, gave phenomenal music for this film. Even while grieving his father’s loss, he composed brilliant background music.

Jyothi Krishna garu, who trained in filmmaking in London, has handled this film exceptionally well. He brought his father’s vision to life.

Even as a minister, I dedicated 2 hours every day to this film’s shoot. Jyothi Krishna and DOP Manoj Paramahamsa planned everything perfectly.

Congratulations to Nidhhi Agerwal who carried promotions on her shoulders. Bobby Deol has done brilliantly as Aurangzeb.

This subject is very dear to me. Our history often glorifies invaders like Mughals but not their oppression. During Aurangzeb’s rule, Hindus were forced to pay tax to follow their faith.

Shivaji stood for Dharma. Through the fictional character of Veera Mallu, we are showing what an ordinary man could’ve done during those times.

The Kohinoor diamond, once found in Koti Lingala on the banks of Krishna river, passed through many hands to end up in London. When Krish narrated this backdrop, I was instantly hooked.

We’ve put our best efforts into this. I choreographed the 18-minute climax using my martial arts experience. I hope you all love it.”

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre:

“Pawan Kalyan has fans not just in Telugu states but all over India — even in Karnataka. He’s not only a great actor but a great human being, committed to public service.

I wish the film becomes a massive success.”

AP Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh:

“With a massive fan base and relentless work for the poor, Pawan Kalyan garu is a leader who practices what he preaches.

This film’s theme will ignite patriotism and nationalism in youth. My best wishes to the whole team.”

Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju:

“In this film, we’ll witness what Veera Mallu did to realize Shivaji’s dream.

Pawan Kalyan garu is an emotion.

A.M. Ratnam garu is a brave producer.

All the best to the entire team!”

Actor Brahmanandam:

“Pawan Kalyan garu is a man filled with humanity. I’ve known him since he was 17.

He never walked the easy path. He chose his own way — full of thorns and hardships.

He is a self-made man. Destiny leads him.

He rose not because of circumstances but in spite of them.

The quote ‘Your birth is yours, your death is yours… but your life belongs to the nation’ suits him perfectly.”

Producer A.M. Ratnam:

“I’ve produced many films, but this is special.

It’s the first film releasing after Pawan Kalyan garu became Deputy CM.

Also, it’s his first historical and pan-India film. I take pride in that.

This film will entertain and also make you think.

You’ll witness his full power on screen. We’re confident it’ll be a blockbuster.”

Producer A. Dayakar Rao:

“After 6 years of hard work, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally releasing.

We made it with all our heart. Now it’s time for fans to take it to the next level.

If the trailer excited you, the film will do even more!”

Director Jyothi Krishna:

“Thanks to Krish garu for giving us the title.

Bobby Deol plays Aurangzeb, a powerful Mughal ruler.

Our story begins in 1684, four years after Shivaji’s death.

Shivaji’s last wish was to protect the Jyotirlingas and Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Veera Mallu’s character represents that fight.

Every century gives birth to a Shivaji. In this century, we have Pawan Kalyan garu.

A single fight scene designed by Pawan garu inspired the entire concept of Dharma vs. tyranny.

Trivikram garu appreciated that scene deeply.

My father A.M. Ratnam gave us not just property but legacy.

Thanks to him, I got this opportunity.

Trivikram garu once told me, ‘Pawan Kalyan garu watched your film and spoke about you for 2 hours.’

That moved me to tears.

I promise this film will make all his fans proud.”

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal:

“Today is very emotional for me. I waited so long for this day.

I’m a die-hard fan of Pawan Kalyan garu, and acting with him is a dream come true.

This will stay in my heart forever.

Hats off to A.M. Ratnam garu — no one else could’ve carried this film like him.

As Jyothi Krishna garu says, ‘This time the date won’t change, only records will.’

I pray that comes true.

Keeravaani garu gave magical music.

I wish to do many more films with Manoj Paramahamsa garu.”