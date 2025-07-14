Hari Hara Veera Mallu Receives U/A Certification Gears Up for Grand Release

The highly anticipated period action epic, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, has officially been censored with a *U/A certification* With just 10 days to go until its worldwide theatrical release on *July 24, 2025*, the film is generating immense buzz, and the latest reports suggest that the censor board members were thoroughly impressed, showering the movie with praise for its gripping narrative and grand visuals. The runtime is approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes a solid advantage that promises a tightly packed immersive experience.

Directed by Jyothi Krisna and Krish Jagarlamudi Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire and follows the journey of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, portrayed by Pawan Kalyan, as he rises against tyranny to spark a revolution for justice and dharma. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol as the antagonist, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi with a powerful score by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani.

After the trailer release, expectations have skyrocketed, and trade circles anticipate the film to open with one of the biggest numbers.

Adding to the hype, the makers have planned a grand pre-release event on July 20, 2025 in Vizag which is expected to draw massive crowds.

With its multi-language release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is poised to be a pan-Indian cinematic experience. The film’s advance sales in the USA signaling strong international interest. Fans are urged to secure their tickets early to witness this historic saga on the big screen, where it promises to deliver an unforgettable blend of action, drama, and emotion.

Produced by A Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production. Presented by AM Rathnam. Get ready to witness the battle for truth, faith, and freedom in cinemas worldwide on July 24, 2025.