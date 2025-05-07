x
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Confusion Continues

Published on May 7, 2025 by swathy

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Confusion Continues

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has finally completed the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and there are a lot of debates and speculations about the release date of the film. Most of the rumors say that the team is keen to release Hari Hara Veera Mallu on May 30th. The digital giant Amazon Prime will decide the release date and the film’s producer AM Rathnam is in Mumbai to finalize the deal.

Some of the speculations also say that the film may release in the mid of June. The release date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be announced by Friday. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom is slated for release on May 30th and the team also kick-started the promotions of the film. Now, the team is puzzled about the release plan. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi shares a close bonding with Pawan Kalyan and he cannot head for a clash. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by AM Jyoti Krishna and is produced by AM Rathnam. MM Keeravani is the music composer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

