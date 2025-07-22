x
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Set for Record Premiere Shows

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Set for Record Premiere Shows
Pawan Kalyan Speaks from the Heart: Cinema, Responsibility, and Standing by My People
Chiranjeevi’s Political Comeback? Buzz Grows Around Vice President Role
YSRCP Leaders Under Scanner: A Growing Web of Scandals and Corruption
Buzz: Kamal Haasan’s Voiceover for Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Set for Record Premiere Shows

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is all set to open with a storm all over. The promotions and media interactions of Pawan Kalyan helped the film big time. Most of the shows that are opened online are sold out and Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to open on a super strong note all over. Mythri Film Distributors is releasing the film in the Nizam region. The distributors are facing the heat from some of the exhibitors who own a chain of theatres. The discussions are going on about the 9 PM premiere shows. The government of Telangana granted a price hike for the premiere shows.

Mythri has been demanding more shares because of the ticket hikes while some of the exhibitors are against it. Asian Cinemas is not ready to open the bookings of the regular shows from Thursday as the discussions for the premiers are not positive. The issue has been resolved finally and the advance sales for the premiere shows will be opened tomorrow morning at 8 AM in Nizam region.Hari Hara Veera Mallu will have a record number of premiere shows in Hyderabad city. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama directed by Jyoti Krishna.

Pawan Kalyan Speaks from the Heart: Cinema, Responsibility, and Standing by My People
Buzz: Kamal Haasan’s Voiceover for Rajinikanth’s Coolie?
Interesting update on Puri and Sethupathi Film

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Set for Record Premiere Shows
Pawan Kalyan Speaks from the Heart: Cinema, Responsibility, and Standing by My People
Chiranjeevi’s Political Comeback? Buzz Grows Around Vice President Role
YSRCP Leaders Under Scanner: A Growing Web of Scandals and Corruption
Buzz: Kamal Haasan’s Voiceover for Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

Chiranjeevi’s Political Comeback? Buzz Grows Around Vice President Role
YSRCP Leaders Under Scanner: A Growing Web of Scandals and Corruption
SIT Reveals Kavali Ex-MLA Received Election Funds from ₹3,500 Cr Liquor Scam

