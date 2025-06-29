Hari Hara Veera Mallu Theatrical Trailer Arrives on July 3rd.

The wait is over. One of Indian cinema’s most ambitious historical spectacles Hari Hara Veera Mallu is all set to unveil its theatrical trailer on July 3rd, 2025.

Starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in a never before seen avatar as the fierce and fearless Veera Mallu. The film narrates the journey of a rebellious outlaw who dares to defy the might of the Mughal

The film is by Director A.M. Jyothi Krishna who is spearheading this magnum opus with lots of hard work while Krish Jagarlamudi continues to contribute as one of the visionary forces behind the project. The post production work is progressing at a rapid pace with every frame undergoing meticulous attention to deliver best cinematic experience.

Music by M.M. Keeravani has already set the tone with four impactful songs all of which have received resounding love from fans.

The film also features ensemble cast Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal and many more adding madness to the narrative. With stunning visuals by Gnana Shekar V.S. and Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by K.L. Praveen, film is being shaped into a visual epic.

Presented by A.M. Rathnam and produced by A. Dayakar Rao under Mega Surya Production. The film is gearing up to hit the screens on July 24th.