Hari Hara Veera Mallu Theatricals: Big Confusion

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the longest delayed film of Pawan Kalyan and the film has been lagging behind in generating the needed buzz. But it is clear that Pawan Kalyan and his stardom can pull out massive openings for this periodic drama. For the first time in the actor’s career, there is a lot of confusion about the theatrical rights of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and here are the reasons:

Production House: It is known that the distributors are betting big on films produced by regular producers. They are doing business on the basis of acquiring the theatrical rights of the producer’s next film if they end up tasting losses in the current project. AM Rathnam has not been active as a producer and Hari Hara Veera Mallu is also delayed by years. Though some of the distributors are ready to pay advances, the asking price is too big and they are puzzled if AM Rathnam can return the advances if the film ends up as a loss project.

Finance: The producer has borrowed money from multiple parties for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the interests have heaped up over the years. Even Pawan Kalyan has assured a financier and asked him to finance for the project long ago. This is a known fact across the industry circles. No one is aware about the exact figure to be cleared before the film’s release.

Genre and Buzz: Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic attempt and it banks on the VFX work. No one is aware about the exact genre and the content of the film. All the released songs received below average response from the audience and there is no chartbuster from the album composed by MM Keeravani.

Krish’s Exit: Sensible director Krish has walked out of the project because of the delay. He is not involved in the post-production work too. AM Rathnam’s son Jyoti Krishna has taken the responsibility. Jyoti Krishna has no great success in his career till date. This is haunting the buyers about how efficient he is in handling the post-production work and getting the final copy of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Delay in Trailer: The trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu would have generated the needed buzz if it was released last week. AM Rathnam himself admitted that the VFX work is delayed and the teams are working round the clock. This is a worrying statement. The film also has to clear the censor formalities. The trailer can unveil the potential of the film going with the current trend. The buyers will step out and quote their figures if the trailer would have been released.

Last Minute Rush: The post-production work is currently happening and the trailer is expected to release during the pre-release event of the film. The last minute rush is also a factor that is making the distributors rethink about investing in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Poor Promotions: The promotional campaign of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not effective and aggressive. The promotions are happening but they did not reach the audience. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is heading for a pan-Indian release but Pawan is not promoting the film. He will participate in the Telugu pre-release event that is scheduled for June 8th in Tirupathi.

The Only Big Relief: Pawan Kalyan asked AM Rathnam not to pay any more remuneration. The actor has taken Rs 11 crores till date and Pawan Kalyan not demanding any extra pay is a huge relief for AM Rathnam. The film will have a grand release across the globe on June 12th.