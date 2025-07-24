x
Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Hari Hara Veera Mallu to get Trimmed

Published on July 24, 2025

Hari Hara Veera Mallu to get Trimmed

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu released today between huge expectations. The film opened with paid premieres last night and the response has been mixed. This had a huge impact on the day one numbers all over. The VFX work along with the second half were badly criticized. The makers have taken the feedback and they have decided to chop off some of the episodes from the film that involved VFX work. The final version is expected to be screened from Friday evening as per the update.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu opened on a record note with paid premieres and reported record numbers. But the word of mouth has been disappointing. Pawan Kalyan like never before promoted Hari Hara Veera Mallu all over. The film is directed by Jyoti Krishna and is an action drama set in a periodic backdrop. AM Rathnam is the producer of this mega budget attempt. Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine and Keeravani scored the music. The makers announced the second part for Hari Hara Veera Mallu long ago.

