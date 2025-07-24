Hari Hara Veera Mallu to get Trimmed

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu released today between huge expectations. The film opened with paid premieres last night and the response has been mixed. This had a huge impact on the day one numbers all over. The VFX work along with the second half were badly criticized. The makers have taken the feedback and they have decided to chop off some of the episodes from the film that involved VFX work. The final version is expected to be screened from Friday evening as per the update.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu opened on a record note with paid premieres and reported record numbers. But the word of mouth has been disappointing. Pawan Kalyan like never before promoted Hari Hara Veera Mallu all over. The film is directed by Jyoti Krishna and is an action drama set in a periodic backdrop. AM Rathnam is the producer of this mega budget attempt. Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine and Keeravani scored the music. The makers announced the second part for Hari Hara Veera Mallu long ago.