Home > Movie News > Hari Hara Veera Mallu to have huge VFX Work

Published on June 29, 2024 by ratnasri

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a big-budget periodic drama that has Pawan Kalyan playing the lead role. Krish is the director and AM Jyoti Krishna has taken the responsibility to complete the project. The shoot of the film will resume this year and the film’s producer AM Rathnam announced that the film will hit the screens during summer 2025. The film will have a huge dose of VFX work throughout and the work is currently going on. A massive set was erected to shoot for the port episode and the CG works are happening currently in Iran. The Charminar VFX work is also nearing completion.

A Tiger sequence along with a massive fight episode will have huge CG works and they are done currently. AM Rathnam announced that the CG works will be completed soon. Niddhi Agerwal is the heroine and MM Keeravani is the music composer. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the costliest film in Pawan Kalyan’s career and there are reports that the film will have a second part.

